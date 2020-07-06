I thank William Folk and Harry Prentiss for taking the trouble to respond to my recent letter about police reform, although both largely miss my point.
Nowhere did I claim that Democrats were not responsible for keeping Blacks down under slavery and Jim Crow. In fact I make no mention of either party, or of Donald Trump.
My point, instead, is that we, all of us, have a problem with race in this country, and that includes police departments, but that the problem and the solutions are not the same everywhere.
We do not need more casting of blame on this issue. We need to find ways of working together on this excruciatingly difficult problem.
John Peeler,
Lewisburg