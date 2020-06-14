In the Sunday, June 7, edition of The Daily Item, an article recommended summer reads for Valley Christians.
Pastors and others suggested books that in their opinion would be good to read over the summer months.
I appreciate and respect the favorites that were mentioned, however, the list omitted a favorite book of mine that I would like to recommend for all readers, not just Christians. It’s the Bible.
The Bible is a really great read, not just for the summer, but for any time of the year.
Harry Harter,
Northumberland