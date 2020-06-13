Now that most of “the Valley” has been (or is transitioning) into “green,” I want to offer some advice to those who have chosen to continue to wear masks.
First, thank you for your persistence in wearing a mask. I wear mine to protect you, and you wear yours to protect me. We are keeping each other safe, as we limit the spread of COVID-19.
Please, when you are wearing your mask … make sure it covers both your mouth and your nose. I know it gets a bit warm under there! And I can relate, from personal experience, that there is fogging of the eyeglasses, when the nose is covered.
But, recall the pictures of individuals being swab-tested for the virus. The swab goes into the nose. This is because the nose is a major source and reservoir of the virus.
So, be sure that, when you wear your mask, you cover both your mouth and your nose! A mask which covers only the mouth, while leaving the nose exposed, is not providing protection to others.
Thanks again, for helping to do your part, by wearing a mask while in public places.
Carol M. Lamparter, MD,Selinsgrove