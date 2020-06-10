On Thursday, June 4, my daughter and many others were given the most beautiful graduation I ever experienced. The Milton Area School District did not let the pandemic stop them from honoring their students in a meaningful way. The “Driving into the Future” event was replete with gifts of cheers, congratulatory signs, a rose, a large banner for each student with their picture displayed on a fence, music, announcement of their name, a staged area where their photograph was taken, and, of course, their diploma. This was the culmination of a week filled with seeds of hope (sunflower seeds, pot, soil and water delivered to the home), home delivery of a fresh breakfast, a church service and more.
I believe the graduation ceremony is the final class offered by the school and the community. It is the last lesson offered in word and deed. In this last lesson, these students learned perseverance and creativity in the face of adversity. Most of all, they learned that they are loved.
Lois Passi,
New Columbia