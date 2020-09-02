Joe DeCristopher, I don’t know who in the world you are, how old you are, or what you do, but after reading your column this morning in The Daily Item (Aug. 23) I have concluded you are one of the liberal socialists that reside in Lewisburg.
I am 91-years old and go back to President Franklin Roosevelt. In my opinion, President Trump is the best president in my lifetime. If you can’t see what is going on with the liberal socialist Democrat party, you are part of the problem. You will discover the truth if this bunch of anti-American trash wins the election.
How can you vilify Donald Trump while people like Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer try to tear this nation apart? How can you believe Joe Biden would make a better president than Trump? Biden is nothing but a puppet for the Democratic party. This bunch of the most dishonest, crooked, bunch of thieves will push Biden aside and turn this nation into a disaster.
I would advise you to take some advice from this patriotic, all American, conservative before it is too late for all of us: President Trump is the best thing that ever happened to this nation! God bless America.
William R. Ritter,
Lewisburg