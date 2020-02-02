Bill paid -- we will pass it on Feb 2, 2020 3 hrs ago Recently, while eating at Pizza Hut near Selinsgrove, the waitress informed us that our lunch had been payed for by someone else in the restaurant.To you, we say “Thank You” and we will pass it on. Mr. and Mrs. Elwood Walter,Mifflinburg Tags Waitress Bill Catering Elwood Walter Restaurant Lunch Pizza Hut Pass On Recommended for you +2 News Daily Item archive now available online Dec 13, 2018 +2 Region Driver charged after 4 children killed on Sydney sidewalk Updated 15 min ago Markets Market Data by TradingView