Just so your readers know, your political cartoon on Monday, Dec. 2, and accompanying opinion (”Is that all you have?,” by Greg Cronomiz) was blatantly misrepresentative of truth.
The House has passed more than 400 bills which the do-nothing Senate has failed to act upon.
Effective legislating requires good faith cooperation and compromise in both houses, not obstructionism and obstinate fecklessness.
Give your readers the truth, not cartoon fairy tales. Your credibility is seriously at risk.
John Cooper
Lewisburg