I agree with actor Alec Baldwin’s plea to Governor Wolf that resulted in Dillan, the obese bear reported to be in constant pain, to be relocated in order to save his life.
My plea to our governor is to become involved in saving the lives of our unborn children.
It is ironic that anyone would help fight to save a bear’s life but be willing to help kill unborn babies by agreeing with abortion.
However, it is to be expected — the Bible warns us in Isaiah 5:20 that the time will come when we call things that are good evil and things that are evil good. This is a perfect example!
Our unborn children should have rights but these rights are cast out the window.
Think about it Governor — If your mother had aborted you, you would not have a voice today to save or condemn anything! Honor your life by honoring the lives of others! We need to protect the unborn. We have shed enough innocent blood already.
Pastor Butch Woolsey,
Lewisburg