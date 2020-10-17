The United States of America is a constitutional republic of democratic member states. Member democracies agreed to unite under our Constitution that binds them all to follow its terms which are the foundation of our laws. Liberal buyer’s remorse over the Constitution has festered for many years and came to a head circa 2016 when the left-wing presidential candidate won the popular vote but lost the election because of its terms. The bitter loser and her followers reluctantly stepped aside but continue to fight a polarized rearguard battle.
The left-wing fights are aided by many liberal government workers embedded in the public’s work force who use instruments of government power to obstruct our president. The instruments included the ability to spy on and surveil electronic communications, police investigative powers obtained through submission of untrue documents to get court orders, and unauthorized leaks to media outlets highly sympathetic to left-wing objectives.
The resistance started well but has had its effectiveness reduced as the political novice winner has gained experience and exposed dirty battle tactics, won approval over a new tax law, showed clear administrative achievements, confronted foreign foes, and improved his political appointments. Americans have seen the creation of a great economy, the debunking of Russian collusion, the defeat of an impeachment attempt and the appointment of about 150 federal judges and two (soon to be three) Supreme Court judges.
If the left-wing wins in 2020, it appears that they will have a new focus on the judicial appointment process in the Senate and the Electoral College, both defined in our Constitution, as the keys to future power. That is they want to get around or change our Constitution.
The last time around, they missed the opportunity by focusing on health care and overlooked the nuances of our constitutional form of government.
I think the left-wing dream is to get a hat trick:
Win presidential, House and Senate elections. Then, pack Supreme Court so they can expect liberal decisions on big cases. Then add Puerto Rico and District of Columbia as states to let the new 104 member Senate tip appointment powers to put liberal jurists in lower courts and to get the Electoral College closer to popular vote on future presidential elections. Easier said than done, but not impossible.
I think the left-wing sees the unexpected emergence of Trump as the main obstacle to the fulfillment of their dreams.
This black swan event has polarized the electorate and resulted in a hate or love situation for Trump. Election outcomes are polarized as well. The lines could not be clearer.
Government jobs and single-payer health care vs. private-sector jobs and competitive health care; open borders vs. controlled borders; larger government vs. smaller government; higher taxes vs. lower taxes; extensive regulatory control vs. lower regulation; heavy curtailment gun rights vs. respect of citizen right to bear arms; government subsidy of right to choose vs. right to life; welfare vs. job training; military spin down vs. military buildup; Green New Deal vs. energy independence/fracking.
In summary, collectivism vs. individualism.
So take your pick and vote.
Ken Young lives in Paxinos.