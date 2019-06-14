In my letter of June 6 (Dear Rep. Keller) to which Mr. William Shirk responded on June 9 (Swamp still needs to be drained), I was addressing a current issue facing the country. On Feb. 3, Fred Keller stated, “I’ll support President Trump and stand up to Nancy Pelosi and the liberal Democrats in Congress,” Now, if that means he will support Trump’s present agenda of blocking investigative information constitutionally requested by leaders in Congress, no matter their political party, then yes, Mr. Keller will indeed violate his oath to defend the Constitution.
There is no other way to frame that. Mr. Shirk’s attempts at “whataboutism” regarding years old propaganda do not relieve Keller, as a man of integrity, of his oath. The inference that you need to keep your oath only if everyone else has is a loser’s game. If Mr. Keller wishes to defend Trump, he should do so with facts, not obstruction. That is, after all, the only true and reliable defense.
Mr. Shirk, I fully respect and appreciate your sons’ service in our military. But, it does raise a question: “Are they enjoying that 10% raise which Mr. Trump told them he personally got for them?” When they learned that the December 26, 2018, claim was an insidious lie directly from the lips of their commander-in-chief, that must have been one heck of a morale booster.
James Swartz,
Lewisburg