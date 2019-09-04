The Trump administration has been sending unaccompanied migrant children to secret facilities whose whereabouts are unknown to their families and their attorneys, and are not equipped to care for vulnerable minors.
Under the Flores settlement of 1997, the federal government is required to provide the attorneys for detained children details of their whereabouts and to release the youngsters to a sponsor as soon as possible. But now, Trump has officially replaced this legal agreement, meaning migrants can be detained in these secret camps indefinitely!
Not only are they being held in secret, but they are being held in concentration camps with not nearly adequate resources to stay safe. Health conditions in these facilities are so foul that toilets are overflowing, safe drinking water is often unavailable, and children are getting sick with minimal — if any — medical professionals on site to treat them.
Americans must demand that the federal government end this mistreatment of migrant children!
Make America kind and good again, please!
John Cooper,
Lewisburg