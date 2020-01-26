Has the Daily Item ever printed an article entitled “The 10 worst things Obama did”? Your paper is just like all the other media out there. How about an article entitled “The 10 best things Trump did for the citizens of the U.S.”
Or better yet “Any 10 things Nancy Pelosi and her fellow Democrats have done to support President Trump to better the lives of the citizens of the U.S.”. All Pelosi and her fellow Democrats have done is criticize Trump and work against him.
Since President Trump was elected to the presidency the economy has grown significantly, unemployment is at a record low and the stock market had a record year of performance. And he did all of this without the support or the assistance of Democrats. Why won’t anyone in the media give President Trump the credit he deserves for the good things he has done.
I believe the citizens of the U.S. are smart enough to see through all of the negativity being spread by Pelosi and the media. I and millions of my fellow Americans voted for Mr. Trump four years ago and plan to do the same in the upcoming election.
Michael Brezgel,
Herndon
Editor’s Note: The Daily Item published a commentary on Dec. 28 from Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen titled “10 best things Trump has done in 2019.” On Jan. 1, Thiessen’s commentary titled “The 10 worst things Trump did in 2019” was published.