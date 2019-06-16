I wanted to take the opportunity to honor my father and fathers everywhere.
My father was a son of immigrants and has known hard work from the age of 12. He worked early before school, then at lunch, and after school, with his sister, Ginny, to help in the family restaurant, Broadway Lunch in Milton.
All of his life he has shown his children the fruits of a strong work ethic, and takes great pride in taking care of his family, home and property, as well as looking out for those less fortunate.
Fathers, including mine, are not always the most delicate with words, but I know that he loves his family most of all, and has never failed to pick us up when we needed him.
Thank you to my Dad, Albert — also known as “AJ” — and to fathers who are often tough, but are consistent in their love, strength and unwavering support — on this day of all days.
Happy Father’s Day! With love, always.
Dee Golfieri Turpack,
Lewisburg