I am again thanking the two young men who found my wallet at the ball machine on Tuesday evening, May 26, at the driving range in Milton. I am most grateful for their honesty as they turned the wallet over to the adult who accompanied them to the driving range. He, in turn, called my home and had me identify the wallet.
When I drove back to retrieve my wallet, I offered the young men a monetary reward for their honesty and they thanked me, then refused my offer.
As a senior citizen, it is so refreshing to know that our next generation of young adults will have these two young men amongst them who possess integrity and willingness to help others when it is needed.
Nelson E. Smith,
Milton