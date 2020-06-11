At the Black Lives Matter demonstration in Mifflinburg, several vehicles went past screaming “All Lives Matter!” One man walked through the crowd shouting the same thing. But of course, he walked away when anyone tried to ask him what he meant by that.
Did George Floyd’s life matter to the four policemen who were involved in his death? Did Breonna Taylor’s life matter to the Louisville Police drug squad when they didn’t even bother to make sure they had the correct apartment before they broke down the door in the middle of the night? Did Ahmaud Arbery’s life matter when the police waited months until they were forced to view video evidence before they investigated anything except the claims of the killers?
If all lives matter, then we all have the responsibility to stand up and protest when the forces of power in our nation act like some lives don’t matter. To say “Black Lives Matter” does not deny the value of other lives; rather it seeks to raise awareness that the lives of people of color have been systematically made to matter less in our society. It is time for all of us to stand and shout, “Black Lives Matter.”
Is my granddaughter’s African-American husband the next George Floyd? Is my great-granddaughter the next Breonna Taylor? Black Lives Matter — even to old white guys like me!
Doug Orbaker,
Mifflinburg