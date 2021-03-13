In reference to the article you printed relating to the concern of death by lethal injection being considered cruel and unusual punishment (Feb. 18), I felt I had to respond. Why are the victims and the families of the victims always forgotten? What about the pain, suffering, and terror the victims faced in the last moments of their life, and the lifelong pain and suffering the families must endure? This article is concerned that these murderers have to suffer for a few seconds while being given their just punishment.
Where are the justice and common sense and compassion for the victims and their families? Life is all about choices. These murderers chose to put themselves in those situations and chose to take someone’s life.
So now with no death penalty and our prisons filled to capacity, our justice system will continue to leave murderers and violent offenders out of prison after only serving small portions of their sentences, to re-offend and possibly take the life of another innocent victim.
This will only increase the crime rate and cause more pain and suffering to another innocent victim and their family.
So I think a few seconds of so-called pain and suffering is justice for the victim.
Michael Brezgel,
Herndon