The county commissioner’s decision to sign a contract with Oak Grove, a North Carolina based for-profit military training company, will turn the AOAA into a toxic Superfund site and destroy the area for hunting, fishing and recreation. A military training facility will dump PFOS (a pollutant), lead, mercury, and bring havoc down on the water, air, soil, not to mention drive wildlife from the area. Let North Carolina destroy her own state, and leave our county recreation sites to the people.
Have the commissioners done an environmental impact study with the DEP? Follow the money. Who profits when North Carolina blows the AOAA into a Centralia-like mine fire? Who profits when PFOS fills the water? Who cleans up after North Carolina dumps on Northumberland County?
Keep Oak Grove off the AOAA! Expand access to the young people and county families. Clean it up, and stop for-profit military ops from fouling the hunt. You can’t have a fire in a mine! Recreation and for profit military training are counter-intuitive. I want to hunt without the noise of North Carolina! I want to fish and swim without the PFOS. This land is recreational and should be in a trust for the people of Northumberland County. No North Carolina on the AOAA!!!!
This is a long con. And the commissioners should reverse course. This land is already in use as one of the best off-road recreations in the state. We don’t need Oak Grove’s rent check! Save the AOAA from Oak Grove!
Matt Ebert,
Northumberland