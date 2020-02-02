In the bicentennial, general election year of 1976, I finished pre-med in San Francisco and hitchhiked to Maine, stopping for Independence Day at the Rainbow Gathering in the Rockies. August, I was on the blueberry barrens of Washington County, and, October, I was hiking the glorious White Mountains while Jimmy Carter debated Gerald Ford on TV. I wandered, staying at times with family or friends, and with the waning year I walked out of New Hampshire and into the rural Massachusetts of Henry David Thoreau. Trying to decide my next life move, I sat on a mountaintop and weighed my choices. Simply, to re-enter society, or give it up as a lost cause, drop out, do my own thing, head back to Honeydew, California.
I came down and walked through the Village Green at Lexington and on to Boston. I threw my lot in with society — my country — the least I could do, born as I was on the 18th of April’s “one if by land, two if by sea.”
Today, the pathogens of the Republican party have invaded the body of the nation from within, and will eventually kill their host unless stopped. If I could hang a lantern on the steeple of Old North Church, I’d do it gladly. My beacon would be: We are a nation of laws, not of men. The battle rages. If law is defeated, we will not be, but will oppose tyranny on every Lexington Green of reason and right.
John Olin,
Fishers Ferry