Your guest editorials from Leonard Pitts and George Will most always are thoughtful and provocative. In contrast, Rich Lowry’s “Wayward special counsel” piece on June 4 was a disservice to your readers, and set a new low. Lowry becomes little more than a cheerleader riding on Trump’s illusory “total exoneration” bandwagon, with no understanding of the substance of the Mueller report or why the special counsel, theretofore consistently disinclined to comment and to let his work product speak for itself, was obliged to come forward and disabuse the public of the dishonest spin from Attorney General Barr, who himself, rather, thereby provided a far more egregious and dangerous example of “wayward” behavior.
Barr withheld (and still withholds) the full Mueller report. Mueller explained that he was operating under constraints of Department of Justice policy which prohibit criminal indictment of a sitting president. Mueller’s concession that he hadn’t found sufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump or his campaign had committed all of the elements of the crime of criminal conspiracy (regarding documented Russian efforts to tilt the 2016 election in Trump’s favor) most definitely does not logically lead to the conclusion that there was “no collusion.” Mueller thus saw his investigation as one upon which to either (1) base prosecution of Trump when he is no longer president or (2) to give Congress the benefit of his investigation in determining whether the behavior of Trump provides a basis to impeach.
Historically, obstruction of justice has been considered an impeachable offense. Notwithstanding the spin from Barr and Trump, Mueller came forward to say that if he found basis to exonerate the president, he would have said so. He did not so find. Thus, logically, the 10 or so instances of obstruction found and discussed in the Mueller report all may be the basis for further proceedings against Trump, either criminally when he is no longer president, or otherwise if Congress decides to investigate further and/or impeach.
Trump has dramatically lowered the bar regarding the honesty, integrity and ethics we should demand from all our public servants, especially the president, with ongoing, daily examples of how much lower he is willing to go.
It is spine-chilling to think that future presidents will see precedent in perpetuating and adhering to such a lowered standard. That Lowry not only fails to see the threat, but has the audacity to fault the messenger for documenting the depths to which the presidency under Trump has fallen, is shameful.
Joe DeCristopher,
Lewisburg