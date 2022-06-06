Northumberland and Point Township celebrated their 250th anniversary this weekend.
As chairman of the Board of Supervisors of Point Township, I have been asked to give my thoughts about what makes Point Township a great place to live. If you would ask most of our residents that question, each would have a different opinion of what is and isn’t great. Their differing points of view are a result of their individual circumstances and life experiences. How they view the world stems from their values, religious views, education, and cultural background.
Fortunately for all of us, we live in America and have the freedom to openly express our opinions and protest the governmental policies we oppose. We can exercise our rights by speaking at local township meetings or by voting at all levels of government. Many people around the globe do not have these privileges. In China, Russia, North Korea and other countries, dissent is difficult or even dangerous. These people live where their leadership seeks to control the thoughts of the citizens, attempting to dictate to their populations what is or isn’t great.
While we may have some unique attributes, both Norry and Point Township are largely, typical central Pennsylvania municipalities. We are the small pieces of the broader mosaic of a free nation. Sadly, the same rights that allow us to promote differing ideologies are moving toward crippling partisanship. The result of this is dividing rather than uniting our people.
We are suspicious and even resentful of those who expound views we do not share. We are unwilling to listen and unable to compromise. At many levels of our society, we have become lethargic, and unreactive to the mounting issues confronting us.
While the picture I have painted seems dire, we are not without hope. America is, and long has been, a work in progress. We move forward only to regress later, but we have endured for 250 years. We will again recover and build upon the efforts of our forefathers. The survival of our democracy depends on no less. We do not need to be great, but we must be better.
We start by adjusting our attitudes. In more and more front yards, small, nondescript signs saying “Be Kind” are popping up.
Could the solution to many of our nation’s problems be resolved by practicing something so simple as kindness?
Being kind requires lowering the invisible, protective walls we build around us. It demands reaching out to those who we marginalize or disregard completely.
Being kind works best when accompanied by a smile and genuine empathy. It starts conversations, leads to common ground, and hopefully ends in collaboration. Being kind may be unfamiliar or uncomfortable to some and requires practice by all of us.
Kindness could be contagious if we worked hard enough, that would be really great!
Randy Yoxheimer is president of the Point Township Board of Supervisors.