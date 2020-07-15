Our flag still flies over all of this land. From north to south, shore to shore — united we stand. We thank our founding fathers and our God for this nation — ‘America’ we were led by Washington and Lincoln. In God is our trust and steadfast beacon. Through war and strife, we have been led by the light. May we once again turn to God our light. And the flag made by Betsy with stars and stripes always wave. “Oh say does that star-spangled banner yet wave. O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave”.
Is our nation united in the theory of our forefathers, in that, we are a democracy and a capitalistic country? The Democrats want to make us a socialistic country.
Black lives do matter, just the same as white lives and the unborn matter. All human beings are special in God’s sight.
Our president has done more in one year than any that I have known despite how the media is and the top Democratic officials. CNN and MSNBC are reporting ‘fake news’ as the president says. They are being very disruptive!
President Donald Trump should have four more years as our Leader. Our country needs his leadership.
Voting for President Donald Trump!
Kurt Stumpff,
Mifflinburg