Just how dumb do our Harrisburg politicians really think we are? Once again, Governor Wolf and our Harrisburg legislators are proposing creating a new, “protection” tax to finance the state police.
But they have done absolutely nothing to fix the real, underlying problem here, which of course, is the excessive and obscene, defined benefit pensions paid to our state police. The same pensions our legislators failed to fix several years ago when they switched all other state employees and teachers to a 401(k) type of pension.
And, as a result, the cost of these pensions has continued to grow uncontrolled — to the point $800 million was siphoned off from the state’s road and bridge fund during FY 2016-2017 for the state police. They knew it was a serious problem then, but did nothing whatsoever to correct the problem permanently.
Instead, they did what Harrisburg politicians always seem to do in situations like this — they just kicked the can down the road. They could have told the State Police then that we Pennsylvania taxpayers can no longer afford to finance this luxury — like almost all companies in private industry have already done with their pension plans.
The solution is to contact your local state representative and senator and tell him/her you will no longer vote for any state legislator who fails to properly correct this problem once and for all, and that any new tax is totally unacceptable until that is done.
Ignoring this problem is no longer an option.
Jack L. Fisher,
Lewisburg