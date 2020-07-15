How disheartening to see the photo of Commissioner (Sam) Schiccatano and representatives from Oak Grove Technologies on page two of the local section of this paper on July 8 (Commissioners approve deal to use AOAA as training site). No, my concern is not about the use of the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area. That is of little concern. My consternation is the lack of masks and social distancing that flies in the face of the governor’s mandate, the recommendations of Dr. Fauci, the CDC, and other health officials.
The representatives of Oak Grove Technologies come from a state (North Carolina) experiencing a large spike in coronavirus cases. There is no attempt at social distancing; in fact, some in the photo have their arms around each other. Pre-pandemic this photo would not have even garnered notice. Today it does.
The recommendations that were flaunted are intended to protect the individual, but more importantly our neighbor. While we might not care what happens to us, contracting the virus poses significant risk to those with whom we come in contact and all the people with whom they come in contact. Please think of your loved ones, those who are high risk and those who must come in contact with those who are high risk.
Masks are an inconvenience but think of health care workers who wear them for 8, 10, 12, or 16 hours a day. Think of firefighters in full turn out gear on a 90-degree day. Think of soldiers, now and throughout history, who have endured much, much more for our sake. Not hugging someone is emotionally painful, but it is far more painful to cause them physical harm or even death.
Commissioner Schiccatano, please set an example for all of us by following best practices. Please love your neighbor and help keep us safe.
Mindelle K. Bartholomew,
Milton