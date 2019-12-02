Animal rights is the idea in which some, or all, non-human animals are entitled to the possession of their own existence and that their most basic interests — such as the need to avoid suffering — should be afforded the same consideration as the similar interests of human beings.
Did you know that unborn babies can feel pain sometimes earlier than 20 weeks? It is also scientifically proven that unborn babies feel pain more intensely than adults. So I guess my big question is why are we allowing innocent human beings to be murdered while we fight so hard to protect and give animals the same rights that we are taking away from humans?
We fight so hard for animals to not suffer, while thousands of babies are suffering each day. It is being fought so hard to allow the murder of human beings, yet it’s fought so hard to not allow the killing of animals. I’m not saying we should allow animals to suffer, but I just want to point out the inconsistencies here.
Kayla Lenhart,Mifflinburg