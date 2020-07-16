Pool upgrades appreciated

I am writing in regards to the Sunbury Community Pool and the recent upgrades. On a hot sultry summer afternoon last week, I decided to check out the new improved swimming pool. More than $150,000 worth of renovations that got underway at the pool in May were completed last month and the pool was filled by Good Will Hose Company, Councilman Jim Eister said.
Thanks to the Degenstein Foundation for the grant funds to make these restorations to the swimming pool for young and old to enjoy.
I would like to give positive feedback and let the city of Sunbury know how proud I am of the pool, how simply wonderful it looks and I would like to thank the following people: Jim Kadryna and his team that resurfaced the pool and secured the structural issues; Brumbach Painting (painted the slides and water umbrella); Aaron Barner Improvements; Sunbury Parks & Recreation: Carl Yoder, Tammy Forbes, Dave Mendler for maintaining the chemicals and overall maintenance; all the lifeguards and snack bar cashiers and finally, Ron Pratt, director of the community pool and playground. If I missed anyone or overlooked anyone instrumental in the refurbishing of the pool, I sincerely apologize. It takes lots of “behind the scenes” people who unselfishly helped to make the upgrades happen! Hats off to the Sunbury city council. … With their aid and approval, this project got off the ground.
I urge the public to support the Sunbury Community Pool and come out for a swim on these hot summer days and be sure to visit the snack bar. The pool is a community resource for those who enjoy swimming during the summer months. Kudos to a job well done at our community “swimming hole”!
Vickie M. DePhillips,
Sunbury