Poor Fred Keller. Seriously, I feel sorry for him. The weight of the entire Republican establishment is on his neck as a U.S. congressman, and it’s got to be terrifically stressful and uncomfortable. In the thick of a global pandemic he talks to the local hospital who tells him “We’re almost out of PPE and testing supplies.” And what does Poor Fred have to say in response to their urgent pleas? “Maybe some of the long-term things we’re thinking about will help, somewhere down the road.”
When did the Republicans turn into the party of visionary ideas that might turn into something good sometime in the future? They used to be the party of quit whinin’ and git’er done. And I think Fred himself is that kind of guy. But now that he has to carry the water for the national party he’s stuck voicing platitudes about pharmaceutical prices and “equitable distribution of inpatient Medicare reimbursement payments between rural and urban hospitals.” That’s fine, Fred, but your local hospital is telling you it doesn’t have enough nasal swabs and testing kits, and masks have gone up in price 500 percent. During a public health crisis. Urban vs. rural ain’t the issue right now.
Unfortunately for Poor Fred Keller, the heaviest weight on his neck belongs to President Trump, who could address all these urgent issues with a single stroke of his pen. Other presidents have used their Defense Production Act powers to re-tool manufacturing during hot and cold wars, and to help American technology companies. But for some reason, Donald Trump doesn’t want to hassle the people who make swabs and masks and testing kits. Or maybe he’s just waiting for that disappearing coronavirus miracle he keeps talking about. So local hospitals continue to have shortages. And Poor Fred Keller, being a good Republican, has to talk conservative pie in the sky b.s. to people he actually represents who are on the actual front lines of an actual worldwide health crisis.
He must be really stressed out.
Trey Casimir,
Lewisburg