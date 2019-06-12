On Thursday, 17 GOP conferees from Snyder and Union counties will hold the future of these counties in their hands. They will be tasked with nominating a candidate to run to fill Pa.’s 85th District Pennsylvania State House of Representative seat.
This is the seat left vacant when Fred Keller won his race for the U.S. Congress last month.
Ben Ranck is the best and most obvious choice for these conferees. Ranck has spent the last eight years working closely with Keller as his outreach coordinator then as office manager. During that time, Ranck was intimately involved in all facets of the job of state representative.
You might say he was “the shadow representative.” When you or I need work done for the jobs we can’t do ourselves, we hire a professional. We look for someone with the skills and background to understand the job and how and what it would take to get it done. Ranck is that seasoned professional. He knows how to get it done. He is the logical choice.
Maurice Brubaker,
Selinsgrove