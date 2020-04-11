My name is Nelson Clements and I grew up in the area. I am trying to write a history of the Wapsu Achtu Lodge 343 Order of the Arrow that served Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties from 1948 through 1974. If you were a member of the lodge, especially a lodge officer or served on the Camp Karoondinha staff, you might be of help. I am looking to identify the lodge officers during those years, the activities the lodge did, conferences they attended and anything else that might be of help.
I can be reached by email at ajapeu@verizon.net or by mail to Nelson Clements, 108 Vermont Lane, Levittown, PA 19054-1029. Thanking you in advance for any help you could give.
Nelson E. Clements,
Levittown