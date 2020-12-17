Reps Keller and Meuser signed onto the Texas petition to the U.S. Supreme Court. That petition sought to nullify the votes of Pennsylvania voters in the presidential election. Didn’t they just get elected in that election?
I’m not shocked. I’m disgusted. The oath of office is to swear allegiance to the United States, not to the Trump campaign.
If you’ve read this far, remember that Rudy Guiliani told U.S. District Judge Matt Brann in Williamsport that they were not alleging fraud.
So why try to overturn an election result except to seize power from the voters?
Marv Rudnitsky,
Selinsgrove