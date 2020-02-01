The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America (JWV) are demanding an apology from the commander-in-chief for his dismissive remarks concerning the traumatic brain injuries (TBI) suffered by 34 U.S. military personnel in an Iranian missile attack on Jan. 8. President Trump called the injuries “headaches” and said, “I don’t consider them severe injuries relative to other injuries that I have seen.”
In its official statement, JWV asserted, “Both of these remarks are counterproductive at a time when TBIs are becoming a more common injury among members of the military and must be taken seriously.”
Doctors both military and civilian consider TBI to be the “signature injury” of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Former President George W. Bush put a human face on the suffering of TBI victims when he painted a portrait of Special Forces Green Beret Sergeant Michael “Rod” Rodriguez for his 2017 book, “Portraits of Courage: A Commander-in-Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors.” Rodriguez was diagnosed with TBI after suffering numerous concussions during nine separate deployments.
Families of those with TBI know all too well the permanent damage and life-altering behaviors that often result from these injuries. They know that their loved ones may appear whole, but something within them is changed. As with PTSD, not all wounds are visible.
The VFW and JWV seek an apology from President Trump. Since he apologizes for nothing, these two major veterans organizations are likely to be disappointed. It is both disturbing and disappointing that our men and women in uniform are led by an individual who openly belittles their wounds.
John Deppen,
Northumberland