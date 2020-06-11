I would like someone to explain to me why it is OK for Joe Biden to attend funeral services for George Floyd, as I understand he is planning to do, and for our wonderful governor to walk with Black Lives Matter protesters, while the rest of us have had our rights taken. I saw in yesterday’s newspaper (June 4) that Ruth Leister had to celebrate her 100th birthday at ManorCare with only visitors looking through the window. Today (June 5), I see another case of a veteran at RiverWoods being saluted during his 102nd birthday through the window.
I am fine with wearing a mask in public, and I agree with keeping visits restricted at nursing homes, as it is a very vulnerable population. I also find it ironic that the Wolf administration moved COVID positive patients back into the nursing homes. Oh yes, and Dr. Rachel Levine moved her mother out of one. Nice!
I think that these rules need to apply to everyone, not a select few. I can’t attend a friend’s funeral now or visit a loved one in a nursing home, but it is totally fine for massive crowds to gather for a funeral of someone they never knew? It is also fine to walk in a large crowd to protest when you are telling others “we must maintain social distance?” It is time for the double standards and “don’t do as I do, do as I say” rhetoric to stop. Officials might have more luck getting people to cooperate if they followed their own rules.
Kim Hayes,
Sunbury