In response to Erik Viker’s Nov. 26 letter entitled, “Look More Closely,” its contents did anything but look more closely.
Leviticus Chapter 20 covers a number of violations and penalties, beginning with child sacrifice and moving on to cover many forms of sexual indiscretions, including incest and bestiality. Indeed, the people in those circumstances and times were supposed to die by human hands, but the New Testament’s ‘thou shall not kill’ trumps everything. On the other hand, evidence for the Big Guy’s teachings against all of those sexual indiscretions remains consistent throughout the New Testament, and by extension to today: He does not change His moral code to satisfy popular demand.
The larger error in your letter is conflating Ezekiel 16:49, selfishness and lack of hospitality, with Ezekiel 16:50. The latter passage refers to Genesis 19:1-11, the Sodom story. Verse 8 makes one of those sexual indiscretions abundantly clear: the townsmen did not want to ‘know’ the virgins. In our times, someone decided that anti-gay marriage was equivalent to hate, which it decidedly is not. It is, instead, abiding by a clear moral teaching.
One last point, for someone who has publicly and more than once associated Christian belief with superstition, it is funny that you should use that same belief system to make what amounts to a supercilious argument. It will fail every time, as your letter did. Get to know Him and your scriptural confusion should begin to clear up.
Blandina Lecce
Selinsgrove