What a wonderful article you wrote for the paper on Nov. 23, Mike Molesevich: “What has Happened to Fred Keller?”
I wrote him an email with the same question. I did not get an answer. I did get a response but the response had nothing to do with the question. I talked to a friend of mine and she told me she had the same experience as I did. I thought he represented all of us and we would be able to get in touch with him as we could in the past but apparently I am wrong.
I have known Fred for quite a few years and have been in his company at different types of events and I wonder so often “where did he go.” He surely is a different man since elected to Congress than he was as our state representative.
I agree with all that you wrote and would like to thank you Mike for writing a great article.
Phyllis Dyer,
Winfield