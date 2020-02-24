The Salvation Army Citadels of Sunbury and Milton would like to thank all those who helped make our Christmas Program possible this year. We would like to thank the individuals and groups that assisted us in preparing and handing out food and toys to the 450 families we assisted this 2019 Holiday Season.
We would also like to thank all those who donated to the 2019 ''Needy Family Fund'. These finds are crucial to our work in the Susquehanna Valley, and while these funds assist throughout the Christmas season, they also provide a portion of funds used throughout the year to help those in need.
In addition, we would like to thank the Degenstein Foundations for their continued generosity and support to this great cause. Their matching grant made these funds go even further to help those in need throughout the Susquehanna Valley.
We received most of our toys from The Salvation Army "Angel Tree Program" through several business partnerships and "Toys for Tots". We want to say thank you to The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust for sponsoring the 2019 "Needy Family Fund". If it were not for these businesses and their support, the support for our Christmas and Social Services Programs would undoubtedly be less effective.
Our efforts and programs would not be possible without the support of the various community groups, businesses and organizations that support our efforts through volunteering and donating. Their generosity continues to make our program a success. Without their support our efforts in the community would be greatly diminished.
If you or your organization is interested in volunteering for our 2020 Christmas season, you can contact our offices to find out how you can help.
Lieutenant Kirsten Starnes
Commanding Officer
The Salvation Army of Milton
Captain Jessica Duperree
Commanding Officer
The Salvation Army of Sunbury
Captain Scott Duperree
Commanding Officer
The Salvation Army of Sunbury
Lieutenant Jared Starnes
Commanding Officer
The Salvation Army of Milton