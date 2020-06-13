Now the contrast could not be more clear.
Donald Trump speaks of “ominous weapons” and “vicious dogs.” Joe Biden is on the streets of his city, talking with people in the community. Trump orders tear gas fired at peaceful demonstrators. Biden is inside a church in Wilmington, meeting with African-American leaders.
Donald Trump poses in front of a church for a photo-op, holding a Bible for the cameras. Biden stands in Philadelphia’s historic City Hall, offering words of compassion and reassurance, words to heal an angry, grieving nation.
Biden acknowledged the chaos we have witnessed, but said, “We must not let our pain destroy us. We cannot let our rage consume us.” He encouraged us while challenging us, speaking of America’s “…path to a more perfect union, a union that constantly requires reform and rededication…”
His words reminded us that in times of trouble, a leader must speak to the collective heart of the nation, must speak to those who are marching in protest as well as those who are keeping the peace. The presidency itself, said Biden, is about everyone. It is, said the former vice president, the duty to care, to care for all of us.
James Mattis, former Defense Secretary recently stated, “Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people…” Joe Biden has tried to unite us and will continue, as president.
Steve Kusheloff,
Sunbury