Whenever a business or nonprofit/religious organization requests and is granted a local property tax reduction or total exemption for a number of years, this means that other taxpayers will be paying more to make up the revenue difference.
At the federal level, whenever tax cuts are passed, the tax burden is shifted to other taxpayers or to the national debt for future taxpayers. In recent years this has happened during the Reagan, George W. Bush and Trump administrations.
Since the 1980s, the larger corporations and the wealthy have seen their tax burden reduced while other taxpayers, especially at the local level, have seen their taxes increased. Ideally, taxes should be based on the ability to pay, namely, income. Those with higher incomes should pay more and vice versa.
However, unless there is a change in the current political party controlling government, especially at the federal and state levels, working and middle class taxpayers will continue to bear more and more of the tax load while the wealthy and the corporations will see their tax bills continue to decline.
Maybe it's time for other taxpayers to request and receive property tax reductions or tax exemptions so that more business/jobs will be created locally, especially for carpenters, electricians, painters, plumbers and other private contractors.
Think about it!
David L. Faust,Selinsgrove