To those of you who want to “defund” the police, I think you would think twice if you went through what my husband and I just went through at Buffalo Wild Wings tonight.
We were at the restaurant when we heard someone scream “SHOTS FIRED” and saw the people from the patio running and screaming into the restaurant.
We ran into the kitchen and hid.
The police were called and were there within minutes. If it wasn’t for the quick thinking of an armed customer it may have been a lot worse. The armed customer shot the shooter and I believe he saved many lives.
Thank God for the quick response of the state and local police, they had the situation under control very quickly. Defunding the police is very wrong. They are our protectors, not our enemy. I saw that first-hand tonight.
Tina Chappell,
Winfield