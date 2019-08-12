I want to thank Hank Baylor for his letter to editor on Aug. 8 where he addressed the inequities of the special election conference process for selecting a candidate for the respective parties in the 85th District.
Even though he principally addressed the Republican Party, both parties are guilty.
The conferee process needs to be replaced with a true democratic process wherein the people get to choose who they want to represent them.
I don’t have the endorsement of the Republican Party because the conferees would not give myself or Darwin Swope the opportunity.
The four interested candidates should have all been endorsed by the party and their names should have been on the ballot for the people to decide.
I said that I would run a clean platform and would refrain from any name calling or remarks about one’s character. An email I received today shows that Mr. Rowe feels differently. I will not take up space rebuking his comments, but I will be on “On the Mark” (WKOK radio) and it will be addressed then.
Suffice it to say that I have the interest of the people at heart. If you are concerned about my age and health, rest assured I would not take on this endeavor if anything interfered with my ability to fulfill my obligation to the people.
Visit my website 2ceme.com and study my platform, donate and volunteer. Attend the debate on Tuesday evening and ask questions.
Remember that with age comes wisdom.
Clair Moyer,
Lewisburg