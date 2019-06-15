There are two basic lies/deceptions that are at the foundation of the abortion issue. The perpetrators of these lies totally ignore scientific fact and purposely use semantics to deceive themselves and the masses.
The two lies are: A fetus is part of a woman’s body or that a fetus is a non-human animal living inside a woman.
The scientific fact is that at conception, a totally unique individual human life begins with all the information to determine where each of the 200 different types of cells get placed yielding the individual physical characteristics of this new individual human life.
Pro-abortionists use semantics to try to dehumanize that life and to also try to cover up the fact that abortion is the killing of a human life.
“Pro-Choice,” “women’s rights,” “woman’s right to her own body,” “reproductive rights,” “woman’s constitutional right to decide,” and now, even “women’s health” all sound justifiable, but are a mask to make abortion sound palatable and to promote their cause. Abortion equals the killing of a human life.
Pro-abortionists object to the use of the words “unborn” and “baby” in reference to a fetus. There can be some subjectivity with the use of “embryo,” “fetus” and “baby” (even though most dictionaries state that an embryo and a fetus are different stages of a baby), but there can be no question about the scientific fact that he or she is a human life in the protective, nourishing care of the mother.
William Furman,
Lewisburg