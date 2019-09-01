As legislators, physicians, and members of society continue to debate the issue of legalization of recreational marijuana, I think it is very important that society use scientific evidence when making these decisions. I would like to begin today by clarifying my position on alcohol and medical marijuana use. I am not against the responsible use of alcohol but feel strongly that those suffering from the disease of alcoholism should never drink alcohol.
As for medical marijuana, cannabidiol D (CBD), when prescribed appropriately by responsible medical providers, may be helpful for patients. There is no high associated with this or effect on the brain. However, THC can lead to much more serious problems, as these studies show.
We need more information which can only be achieved through well done research. The federal government needs to change medical marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule II drug. Studies are beginning to be done with the growers of medical marijuana to help us define the medical outcomes of appropriately prescribed marijuana.
I would like to share information regarding several studies on the affects of marijuana and the dangers of legalizing it. Some marijuana products average 68 percent of THC.
Because of this, visits to emergency rooms and calls to poison control centers have risen from 161 in 2015 to 777 in 2018. Complications include cyclic vomiting, paranoia and psychosis.
The second study shows that pot damages young brains. The researchers advised states that legalize recreational marijuana to set a minimum age for use at 25 or older. Researchers found a consequential IQ decline in adolescents who use every week. Also, recent medical studies show that substantial adolescent exposure may be a predicator to opioid use disorder.
Many people argue that they have used marijuana without any adverse effects. But, just as with alcohol, we know that if a person has a hereditary predisposition they may become addicted from the first time they use. We do not know the amount of THC in the recreational marijuana that an individual is using which is dangerous and has harmed many.
Knowing the potential harm for our youth, do you still think that recreational marijuana should be okayed without restriction on the effect of the developing brain? Please consider waiting for evidence-based studies to make your decision.
Dr. John P. Pagana lives in Sunbury.