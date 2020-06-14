I wish to applaud The Daily Item’s editorial, “President adds to America’s agony,” in your June 3 edition.
Sadly, in the same issue Congressman Fred Keller had the opportunity to speak out against Trump’s behavior, but as is his practice, fell in lockstep with his party’s standard bearer.
While lamenting the brutal killing of George Floyd, referring to Trump’s call for military force, Keller said “The president is right to use the tools at his disposal to heal a nation hurting from the death of George Floyd and end widespread destruction and violence caused by rioters tearing our country apart.”
To achieve peace and healing, it is essential to understand that the violence Mr. Keller rightfully condemns began with the brutal inhumane killing of George Floyd. Actually, the violence began long before this one killing. It began with the repeated abuse and killing of people of color by law enforcement officers who have typically gone unpunished.
It began with a hundred years of Jim Crow, when black peoples were denied constitutional rights and openly lynched with the consent of the authorities. It began with over 200 years of slavery as black people endured separation of families, rapes, beatings, and murder with the consent of the law. It began when white people decided that they were “superior” to black people, carting them to our shores as cargo to be sold into slavery and when the occasion of being caught arose, dumping them overboard into the sea without a single pang of conscience.
Where is Mr. Keller’s and Trump’s empathy and acknowledgement of the history and pain of an oppressed people too often still being treated as less than human by authorities in this nation. Where is the awareness that violence begets violence? Where is the realization that peace and healing can come only through dialogue, justice, and reconciliation, not from the threat of more violent force?
Mr. Keller expressed his concern that violence is tearing our country apart, yet he was silent on Trump’s use of the United States military, brute force, low flying helicopters and tear gas to disperse peaceful protesters exercising their constitutional right so that he could have a photo op in front of a church holding a Bible, a book I doubt he has ever read. Was this the act of a president trying to heal a nation, or trying to tear it apart for his own political gain?
When he was a state representative, I often disagreed with Mr. Keller’s political policies, especially his refusal to support gerrymandering reform, but I respected him as a reasonable man of principle.
Unfortunately, as a United States congressman he has continually followed the party line and never questioned the narcissistic pathological behavior of the most derisive president in modern history. Mr. Keller’s latest silence in the face of Trump’s assault on the American people and our Constitution, acts decried by former and current military and national security experts, clearly expose him for what he is, just another Trump servant, fearful of his own party.
If Mr. Keller really would like to see this nation healed, he should start by denouncing the cruel behavior of our misguided commander in chief and propose legislation to reform police procedures nationwide to ensure that police who break the law are immediately dismissed and face judicial procedures. Once again when Mr. Keller had a chance to stand up, he elected to lie down.
While I abhor and denounce all acts of violence, it should be emphasized, as Sen. Bob Casey remarked, “That the overwhelming majority of protests have been peaceful, courageous, responsible and inspiring.” Their cause is just. We cannot pretend to be a free democracy, nor pretend to be “one nation indivisible” until “Liberty and Justice for all” becomes a reality, not just words in the pledge of allegiance.
Joseph Manzi lives in Lewisburg.