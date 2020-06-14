My friend Mike Glazer takes me gently to task for a recent “My Turn” in which I argue that we white people bear the responsibility to address the historical and systemic racism that afflicts our country.
Mike, I agree we (Americans) should talk, and that it will be painful to do so. My piece is really an attempt to start that conversation.
I don’t know anyone who thinks George Floyd was not murdered, or that Derek Chauvin should not stand trial for that murder. But many people want to stop there, with deploring a single bad act. Our president is one of them. I want to call attention to the pattern, and to ask how it came about.
Since it is we whites who have had the power since the first settlements, it is we who bear the final responsibility for the injustices.
The fact that all of human history is replete with oppression of some groups by others shouldn’t be allowed to excuse us, here, now, from trying to do better. And I think we agree on that, too.
John Peeler,
Lewisburg