With the rioting, looting, killing and vandalism that has been taking place in our major metropolitan cities, under the guise of “Black Lives Matter” we find out that these liberal Democratic mayors and city leaders are ordering their city police departments to stand down and not interfere with this mass destruction of government buildings, restaurants and businesses. Some cities wish to defund and/or eliminate their own police departments.
How sad!
“For the foundations of law and order have collapsed. What can the righteous do? For the Lord is in his Holy temple and rules from Heaven. The Lord watches everyone closely, examining every person on earth. The Lord examines both the righteous and the wicked. He hates those who love violence, rioting, looting and killing. He will rain down blazing coals and burning sulfur on the wicked, punishing them with scorching winds. The righteous Lord loves justice and the virtuous will see his face.” — Psalms 11: 3-7.
Robert Beck,
Mifflinburg