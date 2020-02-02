Pennsylvania has never had a woman governor. Neither have we had a female U.S. senator in this state. This region of Pennsylvania has also never had a congresswoman representing us in Washington, D.C.
This situation in the legislature in Harrisburg is similar: There have been no women state senators or representatives in Harrisburg from this part of Pennsylvania.
I am not sure how our political parties have chosen whom to promote in the races for these positions in elections. But it is clear that women have not even made it to the starting gate.
Women are half of our population, and yet we have nowhere near 50 percent representation in political positions in this country. This is not the future I envisioned when it seemed that opportunities for women were opening up in the 1960s and 1970s.
Why have the Republican and Democratic parties not actively recruited women to run in these elections? Who are the gatekeepers that decide who will have a chance to run for office? Are those already holding high positions making those decisions? What is the effect of wealthy donors and influence groups working behind the scenes? Also, the ownership of the media has become more concentrated over the years. To what extent does their portrayal of women candidates and a focus on matters not related to public policy harm the chances of women?
Lilly Hirsch,
Saint Clair