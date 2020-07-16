Like most people, I’m saddened by the events at Buffalo Wild Wings last weekend; but I’m also very confused and angry by the response. In Sunday’s (July 12) article, Piecuch said, “Fortunately, the danger was isolated to the parking lot of the restaurant and no one else was injured.” Yes, I’m happy that no one else was hurt; but I’m outraged that the suspect, Ferdanders, had a gun. Two people were killed. There is nothing fortunate about that; especially because, in theory, the PFA, should have worked.
In the same article, it was reported that “Fernanders should not have had access to a weapon because the active PFA (Protection From Abuse order) would have required him to relinquish firearms.” What good is a PFA if Fernanders had a gun? Let’s assume that he gave up his firearms, who’s responsibility was it to make sure he didn’t have access to any gun? Who, other than Fernanders, is going to be held accountable for the deaths of Heather Campbell and Matthew Bowersox? The system failed to protect them. What changes will be made to make sure that this tragedy is not repeated?
Carla Minori,
Shamokin Dam