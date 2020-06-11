We’re living in a challenging time. COVID-19 continues to impact the lives of every resident and business across Union County. Our public health is at stake and businesses are on life support. Separate from the pandemic, we witnessed the recent devastating shooting in Lewisburg on June 1, as well as protests addressing racism and violence across the country. These challenging times demand unity, civility, ingenuity and a commitment to American values from our leaders as they create solutions to the obstacles we face.
It is therefore surprising to learn that the Union County commissioners are devoting an entire working session on June 16 to hearing a proposal on a so-called “Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance” (SASO). This proposal, given as a form copy/paste template by a group outside of Union County, asks the commissioners to reject state and federal gun laws and allow private citizens to determine, for themselves, which gun laws they will follow.
Such an action runs counter to our democracy, in which the debate over the constitutionality of our laws belongs in the courts. The commissioners have no authority to adopt such an ordinance. Unfortunately, they plan to give their critical time to hearing this proposal anyway. Not only is this an affront to public safety regardless of a pandemic and a recent shooting, but it is especially reckless now. With so many health and economic crises facing county residents, why are the commissioners devoting their time to hearing a legally problematic, dangerous proposal that puts our community further at risk?
We need our commissioners to take a stand and focus their time and efforts on real public health and safety measures. They cannot afford to spend their bandwidth on anything else. There is no place, or need, for a SASO movement in Union County.
Lauren Peck,
Union County,
Volunteer, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America