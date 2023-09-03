I recently read The Daily Item article from Aug. 29 on Lewisburg’s removal of six on-street parking spots along Hufnagle Park to create a designated pull-off/drop-off spot.
I understand that change can be difficult (a lot has happened to transform downtown Lewisburg over the past few years!) and that business owners have valid concerns about how the loss of these six spots will affect their businesses.
We know from U.S. Census Data that a little more than half of borough residents use a car as their primary mode of transportation. Another 40 percent walk or bike. We have daily intercity buses taking folks to and from Williamsport, Harrisburg, Philadelphia, and New York City.
Rabbittransit has started offering the Stophopper, an on-demand paratransit option that can take residents door-to-door for only $2 per ride. While a lot of people use cars for transportation, this is not true for a large percentage of the Lewisburg population.
When making decisions about how to spend public funds on the redevelopment of public space, it is only fair that we make room so that all residents have safe access to downtown via their mode of choice.
While car drivers have multiple municipal parking lots and on-street parking spaces close by, there are very limited accommodations for folks utilizing other modes of transportation.
Currently, intercity buses just stop in the middle of Market Street to let folks on and off, which is dangerous and backs up traffic. The new pull-off/drop-off spot can be utilized by buses, residents with mobility issues that need to be dropped off close to the park or eatery, and by DoorDash/UberEats drivers picking up orders.
Designing livable, safe, accessible downtowns involves balancing multiple community needs.
Further, sustainable economic development can only occur when we make it possible for everyone to participate — we all do better when we all do better. I am certain that drivers will still be able to find parking in downtown Lewisburg, and with the new pull-off/drop-off spot, I look forward to welcoming even more people to downtown Lewisburg who may not have found it easy to get here before. Taking away six parking spots to accommodate other transportation modes is, in my opinion, the right thing to do.
Taylor Lightman is the Director/Program Manager of Lewisburg Neighborhoods, a 501c(3) non-profit Elm Street Organization focused on neighborhood development in Lewisburg.