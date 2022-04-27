The proactive approach stakeholders in the Lewisburg area are taking when it comes to climate change and corralling the area’s carbon footprint is something more municipalities should consider, or at the very least monitor the Union County project closely.
A collaborative effort between Bucknell University and nonprofit Lewisburg Neighborhoods has led to the creation of a local climate action program in conjunction with the state’s Department of Environmental Protection.
The project is designed to reduce the borough’s carbon footprint in the coming years and decades, which includes reviewing things like transportation, energy, waste, flooding and disaster risk, among others. The “leadership commitment” comes with five milestones: Inventory of greenhouse gas emissions, establishing a reduction target, developing a climate action plan, implementing policies and measures and monitoring and verifying results.
Since DEP rolled out the Local Climate Action Programs across Pennsylvania in 2019, 41 local governments have signed on, with a dozen in the latest round, including Shamokin.
The goals are both short- and long-term, officials said. Beginning with the understanding you cannot finish until you get started, stakeholders are moving forward in Lewisburg.
“I expect this to be a framework to guiding our collective actions for the next 30 years,” Lewisburg Neighborhoods Director Taylor Lightman said.
The task force is now in search of community feedback through a survey. Results will then be delivered to the borough council by recommendations outlined by a Bucknell student as part of the program. Recommendations are expected sometime by fall.
Lewisburg has been one of the more proactive areas when it comes to climate change and environmental issues and clearly will remain in that lane, in terms of greenspace and pushing for noise ordinances in the business district.
Individuals involved want to see real impact, which can only come with change. That change can be difficult in an area often associated with long-standing traditions of doing things the same way for generations.
“It can be hard to talk about change, but what we’re seeing right now is that when we don’t do conscientious and thoughtful planning, we get change no one wants,” former Lewisburg Neighborhoods’ director Samantha Pearson said. “People have this idea that in order to keep things the same, they should do nothing, when in fact doing nothing is a recipe for bad kinds of change. That just means things wear out, get used up, and fall apart.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor Bill Bowman.