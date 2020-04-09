I feel that President Trump and his administration are doing a fine job handling the coronavirus crisis; especially considering all of the impediments placed in front of him by the Democrats.
Where were the Democrats this past December and January when reports of coronavirus were surfacing? Oh, that’s right they were harassing President Trump with their go-nowhere impeachment effort.
Democrats described President Trump’s China travel ban as a distraction, a racist policy, and completely unnecessary.
Adam Shiff, Democratic Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, didn’t show one bit of concern for the American people. No, his mission to destroy President Trump far outweighed preparing our nation to fight the coronavirus.
Instead of streamlining the coronavirus stimulus bill to get needed medical and financial help to the American people, Nancy Pelosi and her fellow House Democrats loaded it up with socialist agenda issues. Socialism first, the American people be damned.
I gave up being a Democrat in 2014 when I started paying attention to former President Obama’s use of the Justice Department to imprison his political adversaries for minor campaign finance law violations.
As a law enforcement officer, I found it disgusting that law enforcement agencies and the federal courts were being used to destroy those who challenged Obama in the media.
If you’ve paid attention to Inspector General Horowitz’s report you realize that laws were broken, and civil rights violated by the Obama administration leaders who started and pursued the Trump Russian collusion investigation.
Their use of the Steele Dossier with its unverifiable information provided by unreliable sources as justification to conduct an investigation of the Trump campaign is absolutely vulgar.
Democrats and liberals want to blame President Trump for the way our nation is struggling to buy and produce the basic medical supplies.
President Trump campaigned on bringing manufacturing back to America; something the previous four presidents never truly attempted.
I remember then-President Obama belittling Candidate Trump’s campaign promise to bring jobs back by stating to an audience member, “those jobs aren’t coming back.”
Don’t we all wish that Obama and the Democrats had put a real effort forth toward bringing manufacturing back to America when they had the power to do so?
Lord knows we need those base-level manufacturing factories to make medical supplies.
William Shirk lives in Selinsgrove.