Republicans use the word liberal as an insult. Liberals, mostly Democrats, should accept the word as a compliment. A definition of liberal is “relating to or denoting a political and social philosophy that promotes individual rights, civil liberties, democracy, and free enterprise.”
Liberal also means willing to respect or accept behavior or opinions different from one’s own.
When it comes to abortion or gay rights, liberals may or may not agree, but are willing to accept choice. That does not go so far as breaking the law or accepting opinions that defy truth and logic.
Liberalism also refers to people who want the government to help people in need, people who suffer hardship with no place to turn for help.
When private industry cannot step up in time of disaster or other misfortune, we rely on government.
Sometimes the government extends help to people who do not deserve it. There are people who go through life milking the system for everything they can get, never working a steady job. Republicans are willing to forego help they may legitimately deserve as long as “those people” aren’t helped. But more than a few who are undeserving are white and some of them (gasp!) are Republicans.
No one, including liberals, want undeserving people receiving government assistance. But that does not mean programs should be stopped because of it. The goal of all of us should be to make a more efficient government.
We can all agree with Republican Abe Lincoln when he said, “Government of the people, by the people, and for the people.” Can echoes of liberalism be heard?
Call it liberalism or socialism, but just make sure you call it “good.”
Jack Strausser,
Elysburg